Futures Truth Magazine has been the leading source for system traders worldwide since 1985.  This quarterly publication tracks hypothetical performance of 200+ publicly offered trading systems.

In addition to the magazine, Futures Truth has authored several books, created various trading tools to enhance your trading style, and offers services including programming and consulting.  Have a question?  Give us a call at (404) 488-6953 or email us at Lundish@aol.com.

Futures Truth was started in 1985 to bring truth to the Futures Trading System industry. The term system has been replaced with the more sophisticated sounding term “algorithm.” However, even though technology has improved order execution the algorithms that issue the trades have pretty much stayed the same. Now we are not talking about High Frequency Trading (HFT) where hardware and its relative location to the exchange provides arguably a quasi-legal approach to trading. We are talking about trading ideas or recipes programmed in today’s different programming languages that can be analyzed and back tested. That’s what we do here at Futures Truth. We put these software based trading algorithms to the test and report back on their success. The tests are outside the reach of the system vendors, so the results are what we call “achievable.” Meaning that there stands a relatively good chance that the simulated results we generated could possibly have been replicated in a real time setting. Who knows for sure how close the back tested numbers would have resembled a real account? But that is all we have to rely on – right? The beauty of algorithms is that they are purely defined by logic and math. These building blocks allow us to test, optimize and in improve historic performance in the hopes future performance [walk forward data] will also improve.

Phone: (404) 488-6953

Email: Lundish@aol.com

THERE IS A SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF LOSS IN TRADING. IT IS IN THE NATURE OF COMMODITY TRADING THAT WHERE THERE IS THE OPPORTUNITY FOR PROFIT, THERE IS ALSO THE RISK OF LOSS. COMMODITY TRADING INVOLVES A CERTAIN DEGREE OF RISK, AND MAY NOT BE SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.

THE HIGH DEGREE OF LEVERAGE THAT IS FOUND IN FUTURES (BECAUSE OF SMALL MARGIN REQUIREMENTS) CAN WORK AGAINST YOU AS WELL AS FOR YOU. I.E. YOU CAN HAVE LARGE LOSSES AS WELL AS LARGE GAINS.